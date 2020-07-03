Covid-19 Updates: 813 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

813 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA), quoting Health Ministry .The latest cases include 428 Kuwaitis and 385 foreign residents. The ministry also confirmed 1 death and 886 recoveries.

Thus the total infection tally in Kuwait has rised to 48,672. The death toll from the infection has rised to 360 and recoveries has rised to 39,279.

144 patients receiving intensive care treatment and 42 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine . Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 399,498 so far after 4,149 tests were done over the past 24 hours.