Covid-19 Updates: coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia crosses 200,000

The total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 200,00 in Saudi Arabia. 4193 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the ministry of health in the country. The ministry also announced 2,945 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Dammam registered the highest number of cases with 431, followed by Al Hafouf with 399 and Riyadh with 383. Taif, Al Mobarraz Mecca, Jeddah and Al Qattif recorded 306, 279, 210, 169 and 168 new infections respectively.

The total coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has reached 201,801. The death toll has reached 1,802 and the total recoveries stood at 140,614.