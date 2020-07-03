Earthquake tremors hits Delhi

A moderate earthquake stroked national capital New Delhi. Tremors were felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Ghaziabad as well.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had an epicentre 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana. The earthquake struck at 7:00:48 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.The shocks lasted for a few seconds.

