Etihad Airways to operate flights to Indian cities

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced that it will soon add 15 more destinations to its network. This includes 7 Indian cities. The service to these destinations will begin from next month.

“Throughout July, we’re planning to operate flights to more than 40 worldwide destinations. We continue to work closely with the UAE government and global aviation authorities to increase our network in the future,” the UAE carrier said on its website. At present the company operates service to 25 destinations.

From July 16, the carrier will be adding the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai. It will also add Maldives from July 16.

For Pakistan, it is operate only inbound flights to three Pakistani cities – Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

In the Middle East, Etihad will be flying to Amman and Cairo from July 16. For Europe, it will add Belgrade, Istanbul, Manchester, Munich and Dusseldorf from July 16.