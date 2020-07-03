Govt announces cash reward, tablet for Madrasa exam toppers

Madarasa Education Board on Wednesday announced the UP Madarsa Board results 2020 on its official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Soon after the announcement of the Madarsa Board results 2020, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said that top ten toppers from each course – Munshi, Maulvi (equivalent to secondary), Alim (equivalent to senior secondary), Kamil (equivalent to graduation) and Fazil (equivalent to post graduation) – would be given Rs 1 lakh and a tablet each as a reward.

Moreover, students from secondary and senior secondary courses who have secured top three positions in Maths, Computers and Science subjects will be rewarded with Rs 51, 000, Zee News quoted state minister for minority welfare and Muslim waqf Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as saying.

UP Madarsa Board declared the results for examinations conducted for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary)/Alim (Senior Secondary)/Kamil and Fazil courses from February 19 to March 5. Approximately 1.5 lakh students had sat for the exams this year in across 552 examination centres.

This year, the overall percentage of UP Madarsa Board result 2020 was 81%. As many as 1,15,650 students have cleared the exam.