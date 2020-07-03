Jio launches HD video conferencing app, that allows up to 100 participants

Jio Platforms’ videoconferencing is now available for download on Play Store and App Store. The latest offering by Reliance Industries’ digital arm aims to provide users a reliable video conferencing alternative for personal and professional use.

Users can connect with up to 100 participants, schedule meetings or share screens, a service especially of use with most people working remotely.

JioMeet is a network and device agnostic video calling app, with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. The app can also be accessed through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for users who wish to attend video calls to join meetings. It is available free of cost across Android and iOS.

The company had on April 30 announced the launch of its nationwide video calling service. By March-end, the app already had over 100,000 installs on Play Store.