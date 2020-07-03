Malayali wins 15 million Dirham in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

A Malayali expat living in Dubai has won the first prize worth 15 million dirham in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. The Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Noufel Mayan Kalathil has become the new millionaire by winnning the prize.

He bought the winning ticket No: 101341 on June 25. Noufel will be is sharing Dh15 million prize money with 19 others.

For the first time in the history of Big Ticket, there were 4 second prizes each with Dh 100,000.And they were won by 2 Indians named Sanjiva Thevaindra and Abdul Sathar Kadapuram Hassainar. The other two prizes were won by Mubashar Azmatullah from Pakistan and Jhoan Navarro fromPhilippines.