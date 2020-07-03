This viral video of an elephant family bathing in a river will make you smile : Watch Video

A super cute video of an elephant family bathing together in a river is doing the rounds of the internet and you will love it for sure.

The baby elephants along with their family enjoyed by a river at the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Kerala. The calves bathed in the river while their parents kept a watchful eye.

“Meanwhile this is how an #elephant family enjoying lockdown period at Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. Just look at kids,” Parveen Kaswan said in the caption of his post.

Watch the video here: