This viral video of an elephant family bathing in a river will make you smile : Watch Video

A super cute video of an elephant family bathing together in a river is doing the rounds of the internet and you will love it for sure.
The baby elephants along with their family enjoyed by a river at the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Kerala. The calves bathed in the river while their parents kept a watchful eye.
“Meanwhile this is how an #elephant family enjoying lockdown period at Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. Just look at kids,” Parveen Kaswan said in the caption of his post.
Watch the video here:
Meanwhile this is how an #elephant family enjoying lock down period at Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. Just look at kids. pic.twitter.com/ALITZuor1v
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 2, 2020
