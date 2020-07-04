Abu Dhabi makes important announcement

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhbai has made an important announcement. The ITC has said that all the roads leading to the 25-km ‘Safe Zone’ created for the UFC Fight Island have been closed. The roads were closed as final preparations are under way for the mega event on Yas Island.

“Road closure will take place on Yas Drive till July 30. Road users are urged to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations”, said ITC.

The ‘Safe Zone’ includes Yas Links, Yas Beach, W Abu Dhabi and Yas Plaza Hotels, which will now be open only to the UFC team members and local staff needed for operations of the facilities.

However, Yas Mall, Yas Marina, which can be accessed through Yas Tunnel and Yas Marina Circuit via East Gate will remain open for the general public.

The biggest mixed martial arts fights of the year starts with the pay-per-view UFC 251 on July 12 and then three Fight Nights on July 16, 19 and 26.