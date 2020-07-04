Alia Bhatt,Mahesh Bhatt sued for hurting religious sentiments

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt are facing legal proceedings on charges of hurting religious sentiments in their latest movie Sadak-2.The poster of Sadak-2 released on Friday has an illustration of Manasarovar in the background. Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Musafarpur lodged a complaint before Chief Judicial Magistrate for hurting his religious feelings.

The hearing for the case is scheduled to July 8.IPC 295 A,120 B are slapped against the makers of the movie. Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt are the producers of Sadak-2, a sequel to the 1991 romantic super duper hit in which the same team is pairing again after 29 years.

The movie will have an OTT release the date of which will be fixed later by production team.Sanjay Dutt,Pooja Bhatt,Alia Bhatt,Aditya Roy Kapoor plays important roles in Sadak 2.The movie also brings Mahesh Bhatt back to directorial role after a long break of 20 years.