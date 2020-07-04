Covid-19 Update: Chief Minister undergoes Covid-19 test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has underwent Covid-19 test on Saturday. Nitish Kumar underwent the test as he attended an event with Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Four secretaries of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were also underwent the test.

“CM has directed all officers who came in close contact with him to also undergo testing,” said Bihar CM’s Office.

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for COVID-19. He administered the oath to nine newly-elected members of the Legislative Council on July 1, where CM Nitish Kumar was also present.