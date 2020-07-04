Covid-19 Updates: 530 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

530 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health. The ministry also announced 1804 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Qatar till now stands at 99183. The number of active cases is 8673. So far, 123 people died from the coronavirus in Qatar.The total recoveries stand at 90,387.

4876 Covid-19 tests were conducted in last 24 hours in Qatar taking the total tests done so far to 376881 tests.