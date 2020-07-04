Covid-19 Updates: 56 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

4128 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours.The ministry of health also announced 56 deaths and 2,642 recoveries.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 205,929. The death toll has reached at 1,858. The total number of recoveries in Saudi has also rised to 143,256.

Riyadh topped list of cities with the highest number of cases detecting 360 new infections followed by Dammam with 315 and Hofuf with 217 and Al Qatif with 214 cases.