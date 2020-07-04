Covid-19 Updates: 573 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has announced 573 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain. The ministry also announced 735 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 297 expatriate workers.

The total number of infection in Bahrain has rised to 28,410. The death toll has reached at 95 and total recoveries rised to 23,318.

58 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment, of which 48 are in a critical condition. Over 4,949 cases are stable out of a total of 4,997 active cases. The total number of those discharged stands at 23,318. Bahrain has conducted over 584,070 tests.