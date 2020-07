716 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). The ministry also announced 704 recoveries and 3 deaths.

By this the total number of coronavirus infection in UAE has rised to 50,857. The total recoveries stood at 39,857. The death toll has reached at 321.

The new cases were identified after conducting additional 71,000 tests.