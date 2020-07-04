Covid-19 Updates: ‘Complete lockdown’ from 8 pm today to Monday 5 am announced as coronavirus cases surges

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has increased the state capital, the Karnataka government has imposed a two day ‘complete lockdown’. The ‘complete lockdown’ will be came to effect in Bangalore from 8 pm today and will end on 5 am Monday ( July 6). The lockdown will be

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said the instruction for lockdown in BBMP limits was issued by chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Only sale of essential items will be allowed during the 33-hour lockdown, including meat shops. Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

On Friday, 994 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city. This is the city’s biggest single-day spike so far. The case count in Bangalore has reached 7,173, while death toll stands at 106. Total number of recoveries in the city reached 770, including 197 in the last 24 hours. There are 6,297 active cases in the city at the moment.