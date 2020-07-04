Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus infection crosses 49,000 in Kuwait

631 new coronavirus has been confirmed in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Health Ministry.The newly diagnosed cases include 386 Kuwaitis and 245 foreign residents.

Thus the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has rised to 49,303. The death toll due to the pandemic in Kuwait rose to 365 with 5 new deaths. 667 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries from the disease to 39,943 in Kuwait.

158 patients receiving intensive care treatment .Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 402,941 so far after 3,443 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.