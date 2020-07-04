Covid-19 Updates:Global coronavirus cases exceeds 11 million

The coronavirus cases has crossed 11 million globally. Almost a quarter of the known global deaths have occurred in the United States – nearly 129,000. Brazil has 1.5 million cases, makes up 23% of the global total of people infected. Asia and the Middle East have around 12% and 9% respectively.

The total number of cases stood at 11,227,486 while the fatalities increased to 529,837. As many as 6,369,639 people have recovered from the disease globally. The number of active cases is 4,328,010.