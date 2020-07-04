Foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan has tested positive for coronavirus infection. He was tested positive on Friday.

“I have now tested positive for COVID-19… I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home…” Qureshi tweeted. He said he felt healthy and would carry on his duties from home.

This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 3, 2020

Several politicians, including members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months . A number of high officials have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan, including Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Asad Qaiser.

