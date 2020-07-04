Gulf Country announces important decision

Kuwait government has decided to lift the lockdown imposed in Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The lockdown will be lifted from July 9th at 5am.

The decision was announced after cabinet meeting where Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah, recommended lifting the total lockdown on both areas. Zero infections have been reported in Mahboula since June 18th.

Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh have been under total lockdown since April 6th.

Earleir, Kuwait has opened shopping malls, allowed 30% of private and public sector employees to return to work, and has put in place a new partial curfew from 8 pm to 5 am as part of Phase 2 of its efforts to reopen the economy.