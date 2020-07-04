Indigo Airlines allows online ticket booking for Indian expats

The budget airline company based in India, Indigo has announced that the Indian expats stranded in Qatar can book tickets to India through online. The expats in Qatar who were registered under the Vande Bharat Mission can book their tickets to India online.

Indigo is operating flights from Qatar to India under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4. Indigo will operate 238 flights from Qatar to India. IndiGo had participated in the earlier phases of VBM flights from Qatar.

As per the schedule from July 7 to 30 51 services are to India from Qatar. In this 36 flights are to Kerala and other 15 are to other states.

Indian expats can register using this: https://www.indianembassyqatar.gov.in/indian_nationals_repatriation_reg_form

Ticket can be booked using this link: https://www.goindigo.in