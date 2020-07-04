Lunar Eclipse 2020:Know the timings and how to watch eclipse on July 5

The third Lunar Eclipse of the year will be sen on July 5. The penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is on July 5, 2020.The first lunar eclipse of 2020 was on January 10, followed by the other on June 5-6. The total duration of the eclipse is 2 hours, 45 minutes.

During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon might appear darker than a usual Full Moon in North America, South America, and Africa during the maximum phase of this penumbral lunar eclipse.

It will be visible in South/West Europe, Much of Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse India Timings: UTC Time New Delhi Time

Penumbral Eclipse begins 5 Jul, 03:07:23 5 Jul, 08:37:23 pm

Maximum Eclipse 5 Jul, 04:29:51 5 Jul, 09:59:51 pm

Penumbral Eclipse ends 5 Jul, 05:52:21 5 Jul, 11:22:21 pm

It will not be visible in India, as it is below the horizon during the eclipse.