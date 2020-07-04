Nuclear powered Air craft carriers of US engaged in troubled South China sea

US deployed two of its Nimitz class Nuclear powered mammoth aircraft carriers in to South China sea were Chinese Navy is already doing a naval drill. The Naval exercise of the two super powers in close proximity escalated the tension in the already troubled South China sea were China has demonstrated its expansionist impressions.

China and the United States have accused each other of stoking tension in the strategic waterway at a time of strained relations over everything from the new coronavirus to trade to Hong Kong.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea “to support a free and open Indo-Pacific”, the navy said in a statement.

It did not say exactly where the exercises were being conducted in the South China Sea, which extends for some 1,500km and 90% of which is claimed by China despite the protests of its neighbours-Vietnam and Philippines.