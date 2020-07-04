Plasma Therapy: Blood collection begins in Assam

The collection of blood plasma from recovered Covid patients started at Guwahati Medical college with a doctor being the fist donor.

“Glad to share that we’ve started a #PlasmaBank at GMCH. The first convalescent donor is a doctor himself, a #COVID19 patient. My gratitude to Dr Lithikesh for donating his plasma, and to the team who is working on this bank. I encourage cured patients to come forward & donate.”tweeted Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam is experiencing an upsurge in Covid positive cases and plasma therapy is expected to raise the recovery rate of patients quickly.Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the COVID Care Centres in view of rising numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the State and took stock of the arrangements put in place at the Centres.

Sonowal said that the State Government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic has made all out efforts including setting up of designated COVID hospitals to ensure best health care services to the COVID positive patients. He said that due to proactive steps of the Health Department; altogether six thousand patients could be discharged so far while around three thousand are undergoing treatment.