Union ministry announces its decision on chartered flights from Gulf countries

The union government has announced its decision on granting permission to chartered flights to India from UAE. The union government has barred three airlines based in UAE -Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and Emirates Airlines- to operate Chartered services to Indian airports.

Union government took this decision as UAE government-imposed curb on Air India and other private airlines preventing them from carrying passengers to Dubai. The decision was notified to airlines verbally on late Friday .

The scheduled international flights are banned starting from March 22 and the ban is in effect till July 31.

The Etihad flight EY 254 (Departure time 14:20 Sat)bound to Kozhikode Intl terminal was cancelled as Directorate of Civil aviation denied permission to land. The flight was chartered by Abudhabi KMCC.