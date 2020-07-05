2 Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in Kashmir

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and three others were injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in the Line of COntrol (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire agreement and started unprovoked firing to which the Indian Army has given befitting reply.

The two Pakistani soldiers, including one Subedar, were killed in Nikial Sector while the three injured soldiers were in Rakh Chikri, Deva and Bagsar areas.

“At about 7.45 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district,” the Defence ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand was quoted as saying.