‘Boycott China’: Hero Cycles cancels Rs.900 crore deal with Chinese company

Hero Cycles, the leading cycle manufactures in India has cancelled a deal worth Rs.900 crore with a Chinese company. The Hero Cycles took this decision to show its commitment to ‘boycott China’ campaign that is spreading all over India.

“In the coming 3 months, we had to do business worth Rs 900 crore with China, but we have cancelled all those plans. This is our commitment to boycott Chinese products”, Pankaj Munjal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Hero Cycles said.

Earlier many Indian companies and state government had cancelled deals with Chinese companies.The ‘Boycott China’ campaign which started after the Galwan Valley clash has shaken the Chinese economy.