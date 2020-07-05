Covid-19 Updates: 5 coronavirus deaths in Qatar

5 more people had died in Qatar due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday. The ministry also announced 616 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1,897 recoveries.

Thus the total number of infection in Qatar has rised to 99,799. The death toll rised to 128 . The total number of recovered in Qatar has rised to 92,284.

8 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), pushing the total number of people currently in intensive care units to 175. Currently, the active cases stand at 7,387.

The ministry also revealed that it has conducted 4,553 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 381,434.