Covid-19 Updates: 638 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

638 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Kuwait. The newly diagnosed cases include 463 Kuwaitis and 175 foreign residents. This was announced by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting a Health Ministry .The ministry also announced 520 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection has rised to 49,941.The death toll has reached at 368. The total recoveries reached at 40,463.

157 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 46 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine . Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 405,984 so far after 3,043 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.