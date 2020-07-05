Four Maoists killed in encounter

At least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday morning. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from the spot.

The encounter took place as a group of Maoists fired upon a joint team of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG). The joint team was conducting a combing operation in the area. In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, four Maoists were killed.

“There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and SOG, DVF at Tumudibandha, Kandhamal. Security forces were fired upon and they retaliated in self defence. There are four casualties on Maoists side. Some of them are injured. Combing operations are on in the area. SP is at the spot,” tweeted Odisha Police.