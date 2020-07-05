India extends its ban on International flights, Check details

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation has further extended its date of resuming international flights from July 15 to July 31.This means simply that international travellers have to wait 15 more days for their journey.

However, the civil aviation regulator, in a circular on Friday, has allowed cargo flights and some international scheduled services approved by the DGCA and that too on select routes on a case-to-case basis, to continue their service.

In an earlier notice on June 26, the DGCA had suspended international flights, except cargo, till July 15.The regulatory body said in a statement that the country needs more time to prepare before it starts scheduled international flights again, they said.

India now stands fourth in the global Covid tally- just behind Russia with an even higher death toll. The only count which gives some relief to the authorities are the recovery rates, but that too is surpassed with the exponential spread of the pandemic.