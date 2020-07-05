Kanye West surprises all in Independence day Tweet- He is running for US president !

In the US independence day ,Kanye West dropped the jaws of many when he tweeted he will be contender in the US Presidential elections commencing this November.Kanye West took to social media Saturday night to announce that he is running for president… in 2020, in an honest sounding tweet.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote, followed by the hashtag “2020VISION” and the emblem of an Amercican flag.

Kanye West camapaign start is distinct in the sense that he avoided any press release or meetings and media platforms and declared it right through his social media handle.His Presidential candidate declaration raised the brows of skeptics ,though the multi-billionaire Elon Musk promptly replied: ” You have my full support”

Kanye West is a popular US rap singer,musician and entrepreneur who often fills the news pages along with his curvaceous media savvy wife Kim Kardashian.