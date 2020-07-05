‘Red Devils’ who carried out surgical strike in Pakistan will now face China: India deploys ‘Para Special Force’ in Ladakh

To give the Chinese provocations befitting reply the Indian Army has deployed its most elite force, the Para Special Forces known as ‘Red Devils’ in Ladakh. The Para Special Forces were deployed for operational roles in Line of Actual Control (LAC).The Special Forces has been already started carrying out exercises in Ladakh.

The Indian Army is equipped with 12 regiments of Special Forces and hold special command over various landscapes like mountains, deserts and forests. They are known to regularly practice war games at high-altitude areas in Leh.

The famed special forces units achieved one of India’s greatest military feats in 2017 when they carried out a cross-border surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to destroy terror camps following the dastardly terror strike at the Indian Army Brigade Headquarters in Uri.