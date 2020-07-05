Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issues new law in UAE

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued a new law in Dubai. The new law No. (4) of 2020 was issued on Saturday to regulate drone activity in Dubai .

The law is aimed at reducing risks associated with drone activity and specifies the duties and responsibilities of relevant authorities. The new law also seeks to help Dubai promote itself as a hub for drone manufacturing, smart transportation and innovation in the sector, and enable public and private entities to use drones and provide drone-related services.

The law applies to the activity of all types of drones across Dubai and its free zones. Drones that are used for military purposes are exempted from this law.

Rules for flying drones in the emirate were first introduced in 2017.