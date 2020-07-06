Actress Malaika Arora shares “Make in India” home remedy to boost immunity : Watch Video

Actress Malaika Arora has shared a “make in India” home remedy to boost immunity. Some people have started stepping out for work, but relaxed rules don’t mean not to take care of health, believes Malaika.

“This is a true blue make in India home remedy. Age old traditional tried and tested homemade immunity booster. Indian gooseberry (Aamla), fresh organic turmeric and ginger root with some Apple cider vinegar and a dash of peppercorns is all it takes to make this magic potion,” she wrote on social media along with her video showing how to prepare it.