Anna Ben’s Kappela to remade in Telugu by ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ makers

Malayalam film Kappela, starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi, has been a huge success of Netflix ever since it was made available on the platform last month. The romantic thriller released in theatres a week before the lockdown and had to be taken off, but found a new lease of life on the streaming platform.

Now, it has been announced that Kappela will be remade in Telugu, and the rights have been bagged by Sithara Entertainments, who last produced Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Nani’s Jersey. The same production team had also gotten the remake rights of earlier Malayalam films like Premam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.