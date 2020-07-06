BJP leader shot dead by unidentified assailants

Senior BJP leader Jayvardhan Singh, said to be a contender for the parliamentary elections, was shot dead at point-blank range in Latehar’s Barwadih block on Sunday evening, triggering a hue and cry in the Opposition over the deteriorating law and order situation in UPA-led Jharkhand.

Two armed assailants shot dead Singh, a district general secretary of the BJP in Latehar, near Pragya Kendra in Barwadih around 7.30pm on Sunday, police said.

According to sources, two criminals came and shot him and he was killed on the spot.

Local residents chased the culprits but they escaped from the main road to the market.