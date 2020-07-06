“Chinese aggression in Ladakh shows the true nature of Chinese Communist Party”: US President Donald Trump

The US President Donald Trump has welcomed union government’s decision to ban the Chinese apps in India. This was informed by US President’s spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. She said that the US president sees the Chinese aggression along Ladakh shows the real nature of Chinese Communist Party.

“Trump had said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits in with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. And these actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)”, she said.

“Both India and China have expressed a desire to deescalate and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation”, she added.

Earlier US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed the Indian decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. Pompeo called the apps potential “appendages of the CCP”s surveillance state” and welcomed India’s decision to ban them.

“India”s ”clean app” approach will boost India”s sovereignty, will also boost India’s integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated,” Pompeo added.