Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 50,000 in Kuwait

The total coronavirus infection in Kuwait has crossed 50,000. In the last 24 hours, 703 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. This was announced by the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting health ministry.The new cases include 463 Kuwaitis and 240 foreign residents.

The health ministry also announced 5 deaths and 538 recoveries. The total coronavirus infection in Kuwait has rised to 50,644. Death toll has rised to 373 and the total recoveries rised to 41,001.

152 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 139 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine . Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 409,335 so far after 3,351 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.