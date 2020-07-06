Details of MG Hector Plus released: Know the feature and price

MG Motor India has officially released the details of its upcoming Hector Plus. Hector Plus is a six-seater version . Bookings for the vehicle have been officially opened at Rs. 50,000.

Hector Plus is the second launch of the year from MG and features a re-designed front chrome grille, LED DRLs, floating turn indicators, LED head lights and tail lights as well as LED front and rear fog lamps. There is a seven-inch coloured MID display which allows for controls for navigation, music, phone calling and provides Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) inputs.

The features include a six-way power adjustable driver seat, four-way power adjustable co-driver seat, powered tailgate which can open by swiping leg under the body of the vehicle – MG calls its Smart Swipe, heated ORVM, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, large touchscreen. The 10.3-inch verticle infotainment screen supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the vehicle gets Infinity sound system. There are a total of eight speakers and tweeters with subwoofer and an amplifier.

Hector Plus has three engine options. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit has max power of 143ps and max torque of 250 Nm. It is mated to a DCT transmission box. The 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 170ps of power and has 350 Nm of torque on offer with transmission duties handled by a 6-speed manual unit. The six-speed manual unit also does duty in the 1.5-litre hybrid which has a Belt Starter Generator.

Available in six colour options – White, Silver, Black, Burgundy Red, Glaze Red and Blue.