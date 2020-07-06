Diplomatic Gold smuggling: Customs on the look-out for Income Tax officer:

The investigation on Sundays Gold haul in Trivandrum international airport has led the customs department to an income Tax operations manager.30 Kg of gold was seized on Trivandrum international airport yesterday which came via ‘diplomatic baggage’ air cargo. Customs had started a detailed probe as there are clues leading to a syndicate of top brass officers misusing their ‘diplomatic immunity’ for smuggling activities.

“A consignment of over 30 kg of gold was seized… we suspect the scamsters have used the name of the consignee with diplomatic immunity…it is understood the syndicate operating behind this has filed the papers for the consignment in the name of a person with diplomatic immunity,” Customs commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

Customs is in now in the look-out for Swapna Suresh, a former officer in UAE consulate now an Operations manager in IT. After interrogating 5, including Sarith, a former PRO in UAE consulate the customs is of the assumption that Swapna is the mastermind behind the smuggling. Customs officers were threatened by high officials claiming there is no official scope for them to search baggage bound to a consulate.

Both Swapna and Sarith were expelled from the consulate for official reasons.Sarith used his Consulate ID card to receive baggage arriving at diplomatic corridor.