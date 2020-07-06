Health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another top personality in Pakistan has tested positive for Covid-19. Pakistan’s health minister Zafar Mirza has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mirza announced on Monday that he was isolating himself at home after testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

<327> I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 6, 2020

In a tweet, the special assistant to the prime minister on health said that he was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was taking all precautions. He also applauded the services of his colleagues, saying “Keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you.”

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested positive for the disease.