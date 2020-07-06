Pak PM Imran Khan’s special adviser tests positive for COVID19

Special adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Geo News reported.

Mirza made the announcement on Twitter, where he said that upon medical advice, he is self-isolating at home and taking all the precautions.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you,” he wrote.

Mirza, who also has been at the forefront of the government’s response to the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the fight against the virus.