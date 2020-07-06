Sushant Singh Rajput’s 14-year-old girl fan commits suicide

Odisha : A 14-year-old female fan of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging in Ganjam district, Sunday.The deceased, CH Mamata, a native of Mahisanpur village under Chikiti block in Ganjam district hanged herself with her scarf.

Family members rushed her to the Chikiti community health centre and subsequently shifted her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where she succumbed while undergoing treatment, Sunday morning. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased, a student of Class-IX and daughter of CH Sashi and CH Narsingha, was depressed ever since the popular cine actor committed suicide at his Mumbai residence.

In the wake of the shocking incident, the girl had asked various questions to her mother, sister and friends enquiring about the actor’s death.