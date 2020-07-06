Sushant Singh Rajput’s childhood images goes viral : See Pics

Memories of Sushant are making his fans, friends and family emotional again. Fans are sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media platforms as tribute to the late star.

Some posts comprise of his childhood days, some are from his school and college life. Take a look at some priceless memories of Sushant Singh Rajput:

The actor hailed from Patna, Bihar. He did a part of his schooling from Patna and moved to Delhi in 2002. He was pursuing engineering when he left dropped out from college to pursue acting.

Sushant had lost his mother in 2002. He was quite close to her. He is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters.

Sushant was launched by Ekta Kapoor in the TV industry with ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ (2008), but it was ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which made him an overnight sensation. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ too was produced by Ekta.

After starring in the show for three years, Sushant left the industry to make a career in films. He was the stars of films such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichore’.