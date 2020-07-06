Sushant Singh Rajput’s old workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Social media has been flooded with throwback pictures and videos featuring Sushant ever since the news of his death broke on the internet.
Recently, videos of Sushant Singh Rajput doing the clap push-up are doing rounds on social media. While gyms all over the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video is not stopping fans from keeping up with their fitness routine.
View this post on Instagram
? . . . . . . #sushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #sushantsinghrajputslays #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajputfc #sushant #ripsushantsinghrajput? #bollywoodactors #bollywooddance #bollywoodsinger #sushantsinghrajputfans #dilbechara #weloveyousushant #bollywood #iamsrk #hrithikroshan #akshaykumar #nepotism #salmankhan #boycottsalmankhan #boycottkaranjohar #boycottnepotism
Post Your Comments