55-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping cow at farm

In an incident of extreme animal brutality, a cow was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The man was arrested after the cops examined the CCTV footage of the area, the police said on Tuesday.
At around 4 am on July 4, the man went to a dairy in Sundar Nagar and allegedly performed unnatural sex with a cow.
A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge told news agency that the accused man has been arrested and a case has been filed in relation to the incident.
One 55-yr-old man arrested after CCTV footage showed that he was involved in unnatural sex with a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar. Incident took place at around 4 am on 4 July. Case registered. Accused arrested: A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/DXN29nF01K
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020
