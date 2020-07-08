55-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping cow at farm

In an incident of extreme animal brutality, a cow was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The man was arrested after the cops examined the CCTV footage of the area, the police said on Tuesday.

At around 4 am on July 4, the man went to a dairy in Sundar Nagar and allegedly performed unnatural sex with a cow.

A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge told news agency that the accused man has been arrested and a case has been filed in relation to the incident.