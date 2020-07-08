After India, US to ban TikTok

After India, the US government to ban Chinese social media app TikTok. This was revealed by US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump said his administration is considering banning TikTok in the U.S. Earlier, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said officials were looking at barring the app, whose parent company is China’s ByteDance Ltd.

“It’s something we’re looking at, yes. It’s a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful,” in an interview, said Trump “.

The U.S. government has also launched a national security review of ByteDance’s acquisition of Musically, a startup that later merged with TikTok. In the U.S., TikTok has been downloaded more than 165 million times. TikTok has denied allegations that it poses a threat to U.S. national security.