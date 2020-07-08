Airline companies in UAE announces resuming flight services: See the full list of destinations

The airline companies in UAE has issued the detailed list of all destinations across the world where they are all set to operate flights. Three major airlines in UAE- Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and Flydubai- have updated their flights network, with destinations ranging from cities in Europe and North America to Asia and Africa.

Emirates flies to 51 destinations, while Etihad will operate flights to 58. Budget carrier flydubai currently operates flights to 24 cities, with plans to increase it to 66 over the summer.

Here is the full list of cities that UAE airlines now connect for tourists and residents:

Emirates Airlines:

> Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Zurich.

> Africa: Cairo, Khartoum, Tunis.

> Americas: Americas, including Chicago, New York, Toronto, Washington.

> Asia: Colombo, Dhaka, Islamabad, Kabul, Karachi, Lahore, Male.

> Australasia: Auckland, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney.

> The Middle East: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut.

> The Far East: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo.

Etihad Airways:

> North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

> Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich.

> Middle East and Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles.

> Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul. Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo.

> Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney.

flydubai:

> Africa: Addis Ababa, Juba, Khartoum

> Central Asia: Tbilisi, Yerevan, Baku, Almaty, Kabul, Nur-Sultan.

> Europe: Belgrade, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Kiev, Krakow, Prague, Sarajevo, Sofia.

> The Middle East: Alexandria, Amman, Beirut, Esfahan, Lar, Shiraz, Tehran.