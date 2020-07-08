Bollywood actresses who harassed by their fans in public : See Pics

Hindi Film Industry popularly known as the Bollywood is the second largest Film Industry in the World. The actors and actresses in the Bollywood are extremely popular not only in India but throughout the World. They also have a huge fan following and some of the fans are so fanatical that they would do anything to have a glimpse of their favorite star. The alluring Beauty and glamour of the Bollywood actresses have made them rule over the Film audience. The fame and beauty they possess happen to be a potential danger to these actresses when they make Public appearances..

Minissha Lamba

The actress was molested at a Goa beach, where she was shooting for the cover of a magazine.

Katrina Kaif

The beautiful actress was mobbed and molested by the crowd in Kolkata, where she had gone to attend a Durga puja function, in 2005.

Celina Jaitely

2005 proved to be unlucky for Celina too as she too faced a similar incident during one of her interviews in Mauritius.

Esha Deol

A man tried to take advantage of the crowd at Pune’s premiere of Dus at E-Square on August 11, 2005, to get extremely close to Esha Deol and misbehaved with her. Deol realized what the man was up to, slapped him and nonchalantly walked away.

Bipasha Basu

A man reportedly groped Bipasha Basu soon after she entered Rain, a nightspot in Juhu at around 11 pm on February 28, 2003. Boyfriend John Abraham chased the man, who tried to flee through the exit and thrashed him.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha known as junior Shotgun is the daughter of Satrughan Sinha a former actor and at present the Member of the Parliament. In 2010, Sonakshi participated in an event. She was at an event when she was harassed by a group of men who tried to touch her, improperly.

Sushmita Sen

Sushnitha Sen is a model, actress and the winner of the Miss Universe Pageant of 1994.Miss Universe is no exception to being harassed in Public. She had gone to inaugurate a Jewellery store in the year 2011. Everything seemed to go fine. Once she moved out of the store, to get into the car, a huge crowd rushed towards her, before she could react, the men in the crowd molested her.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor. In June 2013, Sonam participated in the promotion of the film Raanjhana in which she acted opposite South Indian actor Dhanush in which she was praised for her performance. The promotion was scheduled at a local city theatre, where some fans tried to grope Sonam and she was protected and taken away from the mob safely by her co-star Dhanush.